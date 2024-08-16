Chicago nonprofit has backpacks ready for big back-to-school giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago nonprofit is set to hold a big back-to-school giveaway next weekend, and was working to get the word out Friday evening.

On Friday night, the headquarters of Mr. Dad's Father's Club, at 32 E. 69th St. at Wabash Avenue, was filled with hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies.

The backpacks are ready to go alongside clothing and diapers.

It will all be given away for free at the group's annual back-to-school bash.

"Just to see the smiles on their face, because sometimes, not all families have the necessities that they need as we start back to school. They don't always have the money to go out and buy uniforms and clothes," said Joseph Williams, founder of Mr. Dad's Father's Club, "so we want to make sure that we kind of fill that gap, and we're here to support those families."

Parents can register for the giveaway at the Mr. Dad's Father's Club website. The giveaway will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from noon until 3 p.m. at Mr. Dad's Father's Club Headquarters—located, again, at 32 E. 69th St.

Cradles to Crayons Chicago and White Castle are sponsoring the event.

Chicago Public Schools students head back to school on Aug. 26.