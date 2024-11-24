Chicago nonprofit holds special activity camp for neurodiverse children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago nonprofit is helping make sure every child can get in on the game during the holiday season.

The Juice Hoops Foundation held its annual Neuro Heroes Sports Camp Sunday. The camp is designed to help children with neurodiverse conditions—such as autism, learning disabilities, and mental health issues—participate in basketball and other sports activities.

The camp's founder, Michael "Juice" Thompson, said his own neurodiverse son inspired the mission.

"Just seeing, you know, that they don't have many programs with children for disabilities, we decided to create our own program so they can socialize and feel included," Thompson said.

Local high school and college players helped teach the camp—along with support staff and therapists.

Participants also got custom uniforms to help make sure they felt like part of the team.

Free dental checkups were also available at the event.