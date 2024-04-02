Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry closed Wednesday for "unplanned maintenance"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Museum of Science and Industry has announced it will be closed on Wednesday for "unplanned museum maintenance."

An announcement issued to the news media, and posted on the museum website, did not get into further specifics.

Anyone who purchased advance tickets will be refunded – or can call 773-684-1414 to book for another time.

The museum plans to reopen for normal hours on Thursday.

CHICAGO - MAY 10: Panoramic view of the Museum of Science and Industry on May 10, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The MSI is now hosting "007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond" – the first-ever exhibition to focus on the science and technology behind the iconic movie franchise.

Also on exhibition is "The Blue Paradox," an immersive exhibit taking visitors below the surface of the ocean to explore the impacts of plastic pollution.

The Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition – which the MSI has hosted each year since 1970 – will be on display until Sunday, April 21.

At the Giant Dome Theater – formerly the Omnimax – "Dark Universe," "Michael Jordan to the Max," and "Tornado Alley" are showing through May 17.