James Bond exhibit opens at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new exhibit opening Thursday at the Museum of Science and Industry brings the world of James Bond to life.

"007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond" focuses on the science and technology behind some of the famous gadgets, cars, and other props from the world's longest-running movie franchise.

Visitors will get an up-close look at 13 James Bond vehicles, nearly 100 movie artifacts, and even a replica of Q's lab.

"All the science and technology that goes into both adapting these cars, and into all the gadgets that he uses is really incredibly creative, and it's supportive of the STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] education that we try to do every day here at the museum," Museum of Science and Industry director of collections and head curator Kathleen McCarthy said.

The exhibit is open until Oct. 27. Tickets are not included in the standard museum entry fee, but can be added to a timed entry pass.