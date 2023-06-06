Chicagoans try to weather the moderate drought to keep things green

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday's scattered showers aren't enough to pull us out of our drought.

It's frustrating for anyone looking at patchy lawns who want to keep their water bills down, and for landscaping crews all over Chicago.

CBS 2's Sara Machi reports from Grant Park where there's a lot of green, but there are some areas veering towards yellow.

The sound of mowing fills Grant Park with some landscaping crews park for a lunch break in the shade, but here the grass isn't always greener on the other side, because so much of the land is overdue for a good rain.

Chicago Park District employees tell CBS 2 Grant Park grass has a well-established root structure to weather dry spells. It may look yellow on the surface, but it will green up again when the rain returns.

And according to some experts, when it comes to weathering the moderate drought, which extends from Kenosha through Chicago to the Indiana border, they're less concerned about the grass underfoot and looking up, especially at their trees.

"In pots, we usually water small things every two to three days. Larger trees in the heat of the summertime, we will have to water every day," said shrubs and tree expert Adam Riggen.

Staff at Gethsemane Garden Center in Andersonville said this drought isn't enough to change most customers' habits. But they are seeing a 10-15% percent bump in people looking for drought-tolerant plants.

But the rain-less days have another side effect. Sales overall increase when people have more time to spend outside.

"When the sun comes out, everyone is in a better place," said Randy McKinley of Gethsemane Garden Center. "No one wants to be standing out here in the pouring rain, including myself."

The experts said they prioritize other factors, like which way your plant is facing and how much sunlight it gets over the amount of rainfall in the forecast, since many people has access to a hose or watering can.

And right now, that's the best thing to do, keep watering those dry patches without overwatering.

