Hundreds of migrants awaiting placement in Chicago

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The United States says it is seeing a decline in the number of migrants crossing the border. This comes after Mexico started stepping up enforcement. However, the City of Chicago continues to see an increase--with nowhere for migrants to go. 

It's a stark difference from Saturday as numbers are increasing by the day. Those awaiting placement increased overnight by nearly 350 at the landing zone. 

As of Sunday there are 732 migrants awaiting placement. Eighteen are at Chicago Police Districts. More than 200 are at O'Hare International Airport. And nearly 500 are awaiting placement at the landing zone. 

These numbers reflect a slight uptick in migrants at Chicago Police Districts. At the landing zone on Des Plaines and Polk, six heated tents will be constructed to hold migrants who await placement in one of the 27 city-run shelters. 

Meanwhile, a CVS in Little VIllage is being transformed into a shelter to house 200 migrants. That one will house families with children and will be open for six months. 

Both are set to open this month. Both are part of a $160 million investment by Gov. JB Pritzker in an effort to support Chicago during the migrant crisis.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 7:58 PM CST

