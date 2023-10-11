Chicago Mayor to present 2024 budget proposal

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Brandon Johnson will present his 2024 budget proposal at a special Chicago City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Just last month, CBS 2 reported the city had projected a $538 million budget deficit for next year. The forecasted cost of caring for migrants in 2024 is $200 million. Mayor Johnson will provide an update on that number.

Governor JB Pritzker has said to not expect any more money from the state.

As for current housing options for migrants, the plans to turn the Amundsen Park fieldhouse into a migrant shelter is on hold.

The city is looking at a different site at 1900 North Austin near the park.

Meanwhile, migrants could be moving into at least two West Side locations as soon as Friday.

Sources tell CBS 2, that temporary housing centers will be set up at Washington and Racine on the near west side and Lake and Sangamon in West Town.

There will be a meeting about the migrants moving in on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Plumbers Hall.

Then at 6:30 p.m., Senator Willie Preston will hold a meeting in Auburn Gresham to gather feedback from residents about the migrant crisis.