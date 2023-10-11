2 temporary housing centers opening on Chicago's West, Northwest Sides, sources say

2 temporary housing centers for migrants to open on West, northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Migrants could be moving into two locations on the city's West and Northwest Sides as soon as Friday.

Sources tell CBS 2 that temporary housing centers will be set up at Washington and Racine on the near west side, and Lake and Sangamon in West Town.

There will be a meeting about the migrants moving in on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Plumbers Hall.

This comes after the city put the migrant shelter at Amundsen Park on hold.

The city is now looking at an alternate site at 1900 N. Austin near the park.