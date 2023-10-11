Watch CBS News
Local News

2 temporary housing centers opening on Chicago's West, Northwest Sides, sources say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 temporary housing centers for migrants to open on West, northwest Sides
2 temporary housing centers for migrants to open on West, northwest Sides 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Migrants could be moving into two locations on the city's West and Northwest Sides as soon as Friday.

Sources tell CBS 2 that temporary housing centers will be set up at Washington and Racine on the near west side, and Lake and Sangamon in West Town.

There will be a meeting about the migrants moving in on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Plumbers Hall.

This comes after the city put the migrant shelter at Amundsen Park on hold.

The city is now looking at an alternate site at 1900 N. Austin near the park.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 7:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.