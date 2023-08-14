Watch CBS News
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses firing of Dr. Allison Arwady

By CBS Chicago Team

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson gives reason for firing of Dr. Allison Arwady
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson fired Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, who spearheaded the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Arwady was let go on Friday.

She tweet that she was not even allowed to say goodbye to her staff. 

On Sunday CBS 2 asked Johnson why. 

"Having a better, stronger, safer Chicago really requires all of us to come together and continue to build the type of confidence that the City of Chicago wants in this leadership and that's what we're reflecting. That's what I'm looking for to leading in the future," he said. 

So far, Arwady's successor has not been named. 

August 14, 2023

