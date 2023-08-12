CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's top health official, has been fired.

The mayor's office said Friday night Arwady was fired. She has served as the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health in January of 2020, just weeks before the city would be hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had worked at the CDPH since 2015, according to her city biography.

Over a decade of working in public health in Chicago--including four years as the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health--my top priority has always been protecting the health of all Chicagoans. (1/6) — Dr. Allison Arwady (@DrArwady) August 12, 2023

Arwady also confirmed her ouster in a series of tweet Friday night saying "It has been the best chapter of my life (so far!) leading the CDPH team, especially through the COVID pandemic."

She said that was the time when "public health was needed more than ever" and that "Public health must always be driven by science and medicine, never politics."

Arwady applauded her team at the CDPH and said she was "especially disappointed not to get a chance to say goodbye."

"As a physician and public health leader, my work to advance health, equity, and justice, particularly for those on the margins, will continue," she said.