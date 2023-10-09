Chicago Marathon runner saves tiny kitten during the race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Running the Chicago Marathon is an incredible feat, but one participant stopped in her tracks to save a life.

Sarah Bohan ran her first Chicago Marathon and did it for team PAWS Chicago.

The Boston resident was on her way to a personal record, that is until mile 21 when she spotted a scared kitten apparently in need of some TLC.

Bohan said after it became clear that nobody else was going to help, she stopped her race along with another runner.

"It had to be all of one pound. (Its) fur was matted. And something just clicked and I was like 'This is more important right now' and I remember in the back of my mind 'Your PR (personal record) is going to go out the window you aren't going to make it' and it was just an instinct. It was human instinct."

Unsure of what to do with the kitten, Sarah Bohan said she walked about a mile with it in her arms until she found a spectator along the marathon route who agreed to take the kitten in and give it a home.

Bohan owns two cats of her own and even though she didn't beat her goal time, she still finished the race in three hours 31 minutes, and 13 seconds.

Pretty impressive to finish with that time and a story she will have forever.