Chicago Man ordered detained by judge accused of attempting to solicit teen for sex

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A judge ordered a Chicago man detained Friday after allegedly attempting to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex earlier this week in Downers Grove.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced that Derrick Willman, 58, appeared in court Friday afternoon charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child-aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of traveling to meet a minor, one count of child sex offender/communicate through the internet, and one count of grooming.

The office said Downers Grove police posed as a 13-year-old girl named "Melissa" in a teen online chatroom in an effort to monitor the Internet for sexual predators. That's where they allegedly were contacted by an individual with a username of "ChiGuy," later determined to be Willman.

It is alleged that "Melissa" told him that she was in eighth grade, but Willman told her he wanted to meet with her. It is further alleged that during their conversations, Willman asked "Melissa," "Do u want to make love?" and sent other messages of a sexual nature.

After Willman sent a photo of himself, authorities learned that he is required to register as a sexual predator for life arising from a 2023 Minnesota felony case of soliciting a child in person or via computer or internet. It was also learned that he is currently serving a five-year term of probation in this case.

The pair arranged to meet on Thursday, and around 6:10 p.m., Willman arrived in the parking lot of a Downers Grove hotel where the two had planned to meet. He did not go into the hotel and left the parking lot about an hour later, the office said.

After Willman left the hotel parking lot, Downers Grove police conducted a traffic stop, and he was taken into custody.

The DuPage County State's Attorney, Robert Berlin, encourages parents to talk to their children about online safety.

"Undoubtedly, the Internet has become an easily accessible necessity and a part of the everyday lives of millions of people," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Unfortunately, this convenience and society's reliance on the Internet comes with a price. While this case did not involve a thirteen-year-old girl, it serves as a reminder to us all how easy it can be for predators, as alleged in this case, to reach our children without their parents' knowledge. I encourage parents to talk to their children about Internet safety and to instruct their children to be cautious when communicating with others via Internet chatrooms or other online platforms."

Willman's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27 in front of Judge Joseph Bugos.