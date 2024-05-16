Watch CBS News
Man charged in hit-and-run that left IDOT worker hurt on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO – A man was charged in a hit-and-run that left an IDOT worker injured on Interstate 90 last week.

Angel Martinez, 25, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery against an emergency management worker, and failure to report an injury crash.

Illinois State Police said on Saturday, just before 6 a.m., troopers were notified of a hit-and-run traffic crash that happened on southbound I-90 at the Hubbard Street cave.

A vehicle was stopped in the fourth lane. An IDOT employee attempted to wake up the driver. At that time, the vehicle immediately fled the scene, striking the worker.

The employee was hurt and taken to an area hospital.

ISP said Martinez was identified as the driver following an extensive investigation. ISP agents took him into custody on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 8:38 AM CDT

