Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in murder of pregnant woman

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is now accused in the murder of a pregnant woman found dead in Chatham in an alley in February. 

Itzel Camarena, 24, was found dead in an alley in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue with a gunshot wound to her face. She was six months pregnant. 

Dontrell Anderson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. He was arrested in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, earlier this week before being extradited to Chicago. 

In court Saturday, prosecutors said they have surveillance video showing Anderson dragging Camarena's body, wrapped in a sheet, out to the alley. 

First published on April 6, 2024 / 7:28 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.