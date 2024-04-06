Chicago man charged in murder of pregnant woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is now accused in the murder of a pregnant woman found dead in Chatham in an alley in February.

Itzel Camarena, 24, was found dead in an alley in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue with a gunshot wound to her face. She was six months pregnant.

Dontrell Anderson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. He was arrested in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, earlier this week before being extradited to Chicago.

In court Saturday, prosecutors said they have surveillance video showing Anderson dragging Camarena's body, wrapped in a sheet, out to the alley.