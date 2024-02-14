Chicago man charged in alleged carjacking in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with the carjacking another man in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood last month.

Darnell Ingram, 25, was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Tuesday in the 6600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.

He was charged with three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, burglary, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that was loaded and not having a firearms card.

Ingram was identified as one of the offenders who, on Jan. 28 just after 3:30 a.m., allegedly forced the 45-year-old victim from his car, at which time he was struck by a passing car in the 400 block of East 71st Street, leaving him seriously hurt. The offenders took off with the victim's car.

He was later placed into custody, and a weapon was recovered. The other suspects remain at large.

Ingram was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.