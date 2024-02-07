Chicago police seek to identify group in Greater Grand Crossing carjacking last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three people in connection to a carjacking that left a man seriously injured.

Police said on Jan. 28 just after 3:30 a.m., the offenders forced the victim from his car at which time he was struck by a passing car, in the 400 block of East 71st Street. The offenders took off with the victim's car.

Chicago Police Department

CPD says if you see the individuals, do not approach them but instead Call 911. Be sure to give your location, the direction of travel, if moving, and a quick description of the offenders.

Anyone with information about the offenders or the incident can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8384. Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.cpdtip.com.