Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek to identify group in Greater Grand Crossing carjacking last month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three people in connection to a carjacking that left a man seriously injured.

Police said on Jan. 28 just after 3:30 a.m., the offenders forced the victim from his car at which time he was struck by a passing car, in the 400 block of East 71st Street. The offenders took off with the victim's car. 

cpd-carjacking-alert.png
Chicago Police Department

CPD says if you see the individuals, do not approach them but instead Call 911. Be sure to give your location, the direction of travel, if moving, and a quick description of the offenders.

Anyone with information about the offenders or the incident can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8384. Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.cpdtip.com

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 2:22 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.