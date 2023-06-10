Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in East Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with shooting a 53-year-old man in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Phillip Cooper, 41, was arrested by Chicago police Friday morning in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who shot the victim in the 800 block of East 80th Street just minutes earlier.

Cooper was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.