Chicago man charged with robbing 2 people, possessing stolen car on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged in connection to two robberies that happened a day apart on the city's West Side.

Rigoberto Estremera, 43, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with indication of a firearm, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, and one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Estremera was taken into custody on Thursday just after 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Drake Avenue after being found in possession of a car that was reported stolen from the 1300 block of West Monroe Street.

Chicago police said Estremera was identified as the person who implied he had a weapon and took belongings from a 25-year-old man inside a business in the 1500 block of North Cicero Avenue earlier in the day. He was also charged with robbing another 25-year-old man on Wednesday in the 2500 block of West North Avenue.

Estremera is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was available.