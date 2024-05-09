Chicago man accused of hitting officer during protest takes plea deal, worries about other protesters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Supporters on Thursday packed a Cook County Courtroom for Jeremey "Mohawk" Johnson, who took a plea deal nearly four years after being charged with hitting a Chicago Police officer with a skateboard during a protest downtown in the summer of 2020.

Johnson said after court that he was glad that his ordeal was finally over and that he could avoid jail time because of his otherwise unblemished record and the enormous support of his community.

But he is worried for protesters at the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

The Chicago Police Department released video of a protest on Wacker Drive back on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Prosecutors said the recording shows Johnson striking Chicago Police Officer Gregory Stranski multiple times in the head with a skateboard.

Johnson claimed the officer — who, according to records obtained by the watchdog Invisible Institute, has nine use-of-force complaints dating back to 2013 — used force against him first.

Prosecutors said the officer was wearing a helmet but suffered injuries. Johnson was charged with felony aggravated battery to a police officer.

After two years of electronic monitoring and close to four years of court appearances, Johnson took a plea deal for two years of probation to avoid jail time.

The judge in this case said it was the 29-year-old rapper and comedian's character — and the overwhelming showing of support from his community — that made probation possible.

Johnson said he is concerned about his case's precedent for the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

Hickey: "So you worry that incidents like the one you were involved in could happen this summer?" Johnson: "I am positive that they're going to. I am 100% positive that they're going to. The police have been shown with my case and other cases – which was exactly what they wanted - that they can do whatever they want to protesters, and that the courts will do little to nothing about it."

As for the CPD's role in protest situations, police Supt. Larry Snelling said that Chicago police are undergoing new training on First Amendment rights and handling large-scale protests ahead of the DNC.