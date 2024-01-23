ATM stolen from currency exchange on Lower West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a currency exchange on the Lower West Side.

Police said officers responded to a robbery at the PLS Check Cashers, a 24/7 currency exchange, at Cermak and Damen around 3:30 a.m.

A cashier at the store told them three men had walked in, picked up an ATM, and carried it out to a white sedan, then sped away.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

The theft comes after a pair of ATM thefts earlier this month.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, thieves used a Jeep Cherokee to crash into another Currency Exchange at Roosevelt and Jefferson, and dragged the ATM to a waiting Dodge Durango, and took off.

On Jan. 9, around 3:30 a.m., burglars rammed a Jeep Cherokee into a gyro shop in Bronzeville and stole the ATM.

Police haven't said whether the incidents are connected.