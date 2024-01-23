ATM stolen from currency exchange on Lower West Side of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a currency exchange on the Lower West Side.
Police said officers responded to a robbery at the PLS Check Cashers, a 24/7 currency exchange, at Cermak and Damen around 3:30 a.m.
A cashier at the store told them three men had walked in, picked up an ATM, and carried it out to a white sedan, then sped away.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.
The theft comes after a pair of ATM thefts earlier this month.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, thieves used a Jeep Cherokee to crash into another Currency Exchange at Roosevelt and Jefferson, and dragged the ATM to a waiting Dodge Durango, and took off.
On Jan. 9, around 3:30 a.m., burglars rammed a Jeep Cherokee into a gyro shop in Bronzeville and stole the ATM.
Police haven't said whether the incidents are connected.
