Chicago's Lollapalooza 2024 lineup by day released

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Lollapalooza 2024 lineup by day has been released. 

The four-day festival runs from August 1 to August 4 in Chicago's Grant Park. 

Tyler the Creator and Hozier are Thursday's headliners. On Friday, you can see headliners Sza and Stray along with performers Renee Rapp and Victoria Monet. 

Saturday's headliners include The Killers and Future X Metro Boomin. Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez with close out the four-day festival. 

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, and prices increase at noon when public sales begin.     

You can find the full lineup, by day, on the Lollapalooza website. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 12:51 PM CDT

