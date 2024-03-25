Chicago's Lollapalooza 2024 lineup by day released

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Lollapalooza 2024 lineup by day has been released.

The four-day festival runs from August 1 to August 4 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Tyler the Creator and Hozier are Thursday's headliners. On Friday, you can see headliners Sza and Stray along with performers Renee Rapp and Victoria Monet.

Saturday's headliners include The Killers and Future X Metro Boomin. Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez with close out the four-day festival.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, and prices increase at noon when public sales begin.

You can find the full lineup, by day, on the Lollapalooza website.