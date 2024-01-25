With 2 Chicago liquor store locations burglarized 7 times, owner has had it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago liquor store owner has seen the two locations of his businesses hit seven times since Christmas.

Now, owner Benjamin Pourkhalili said he can't take anymore.

Galleria Liqueurs has one location at 1559 N. Wells St. in Old Town, and another at 3409 N. Southport Ave. in Lakeview The Southport Avenue location has been burglarized four times now – and owner Pourkhalili just found out his insurance will no longer cover him.

CBS 2 first talked to Pourkhalili earlier this month. At the time, his stores had been hit by burglars three times – the first on Christmas Day, and the other two in the week between Christmas and New Year's.

Back then, Pourkhalili was still able to laugh about it.

"It was three times in one week," Pourkhalili said. "Maybe I should go play lottery."

But Pourkhalili wasn't laughing anymore on Thursday – having been subjected to four more burglaries.

"They're stealing from me, over and over and over again. Feels like a nightmare!" he said. "The police say on their cars, 'Serve and protect.' I don't see anything! I'm pissed off!"

The most recent two incidents at Galleria Liqueurs happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday – both the Old Town and Lakeview locations were hit.

"I didn't want to even come in and open my doors!" said Pourkhalili. "For what, to get robbed again?"

Pourkhalili caught a burglary crew on surveillance cameras at the Southport Avenue location. They smashed through the only glass left to smash, on the door - with the rest of the business already having been boarded up – and then used shopping baskets to clear out the store.

Supplied to CBS 2

Eventually, a police cruiser appears behind a car Pourkhalili owner said the same burglary crew ended up driving to burglarize his Old Town location too.

"Same gang - went to four different locations, five different locations," Pourkhalili said. "Even police told me that. They went to a couple other liquor stores around here."

Sephora, right next door at 3405 N. Southport Ave., was also hit.

Early Thursday morning between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., burglars also hit a liquor store in the 2100 block of North Halsted Street in Lincoln Park, and the Notre clothing store at 118 N. Peoria St. #1N in the West Loop.

Chicago Police would not say why they didn't follow and arrest the burglary crew.

But at this point, Pourkhalili said he truly can't take anymore.

"I'm broke," the small business owner said. "I'm flat broke."

Pourkhalili said his insurance company won't cover him anymore after so many burglaries. He has more than $20,000 in damage, and more than $100,000 in inventory stolen.

The window gates he is buying to protect the glass at both stores cost another $18,000.

Meanwhile, police this past Sunday arrested three people on charges of walking into the Lakeview location of Galleria Liqueurs and stealing liquor.

Thomas Collins, 22, and Chantel Jones, 23, both of Chicago, and Richard Suddoth, 19, of Bloomington, Indiana, are all charged with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and theft of labor, services, or property. Collins, for reasons police did not specify, is also charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault.

As for Pourkhalili – who has been running his liquor stores in Chicago for more than 20 years – he said he is now hanging on by a thread.

"I pay taxes. I pay whatever I'm supposed to pay. I need protection," he said. "I want some answers from the bosses of the city."

Chicago Police would not address our questions about measures being taken to protect small businesses like Galleria Liqueurs, or to crack down on such burglaries. But police did say they are still investigating.