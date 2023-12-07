Chicago leaders will hold meeting to discuss handling of migrant, asylum seekers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago leaders will meet Thursday morning to talk about the city's handling of migrants and asylum seekers.

This comes after the state backs out of the city's plan to house thousands in Brighton Park.

As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported, the city's migrant situation is very fluid with many moving parts.

Starting around 8:30 a.m., a group of stakeholders will meet before a regularly scheduled committee meeting to show their support for new arrivals.

At 9 a.m. the committee on immigrant and refugee rights is expected to urge the federal government to issue work permits for both new migrants and long-term immigrant workers.

This all comes after the state stepped in and nixed the migrant tent camp going up at 38th and California in Brighton Park.

Some of the equipment there could instead be set up at a second site located at 115th & Halsted in Morgan Park, formerly a Jewel parking lot -- pending the results of an environmental review that could be completed as early as Friday.

The city hasn't responded to requests for information about how much money's been spent on Brighton Park, but this has prompted pressure inside city government as three aldermen call on seven city officials to resign over their handling of the migrant crisis.

"They should not be employed, being paid for spending and wasting tens of millions of dollars," said Ald. Anthony Beale (9th).

Mayor Johnson's office says they stand behind the city employees adding they are doing "very serious work in addressing the urgency of a humanitarian crisis."