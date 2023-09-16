Watch CBS News
Chicago Lawn shooting leaves 3 hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hurt after a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:34 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue.

Police responded to a person shot and found multiple victims who were struck by gunfire.

A 58-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. A second woman, 41, was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

The third victim, a 28-year-old man, was also struck once in the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

One of the victims told officers that they were shot at from a distance by two unidentified males who then fled the scene on foot.

No arrests were made.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 8:25 AM

