Chicago Lawn shooting leaves 3 hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hurt after a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.
The shooting happened around 8:34 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue.
Police responded to a person shot and found multiple victims who were struck by gunfire.
A 58-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. A second woman, 41, was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
The third victim, a 28-year-old man, was also struck once in the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.
One of the victims told officers that they were shot at from a distance by two unidentified males who then fled the scene on foot.
No arrests were made.
