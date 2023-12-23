Last-minute Christmas shoppers line Chicago's State Street, downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) – With less than two days before Christmas, the clock was ticking for last-minute shoppers.

It was a madhouse in downtown Chicago as many rushed to wrap up their shopping. CBS 2's Darius Johnson had the latest on the holiday shopping rush Saturday.

It was the final hoorah. Some call this "Super Saturday," and all of those out and about were soaking in the final moments before Christmas. It was a race against the clock.

The National Retail Federation estimated that about 142 million people were expected to shop on Saturday.

One mother and daughter told CBS 2 that last-minute shopping on the 23rd is a tradition for them.

"Great sales," Dawn Anderson and Beth Danko said. "Yeah, there are really good sales today, and we love Christmas."

For 48 years, Danko and her mother, Anderson, have made the Macy's on State Street their shopping destination.

"We are always at Macy's and we finish up shopping," Danko said.

She added, "It's crazy, but there are good sales and it's fun."

State Steet was lined up with Chicagoans and visitors, who all appeared to be excited for the big day, whether it was for the festive lights on State Street or the dazzling window displays.

"We're just roaming around town," said Annaleice Villegas, another shopper. "Looking at all the lights and just spending family time out here."

Villegas said she and her family stopped at Nike, Marc Jacobs, and several other places.

For those who hadn't finished shopping, they were in luck as many of the stores in State Street closed Saturday at 8 p.m. Many stores were expected to open on Sunday, although the chances of getting exactly what shoppers wanted were slim.