Chicagoans turn out in droves for Jazz Festival, Labor Day celebrations downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Whether it's a day at the beach or a backyard barbecue, many across the Chicago area are taking advantage of what is left of this nice summer weather.

The weather could not be more perfect in Chicago this Labor Day weekend, especially downtown, where festivities are taking place all around.

Labor Day would not be complete without the annual Chicago Jazz Festival taking over Millennium Park. Thousands have been coming out all weekend to soak in the musical stylings of local and international jazz artists.

Meanwhile, even with a beach hazard advisory in effect for the weekend, families looking to soak in the final days of summer swarmed North Avenue beach. Strong winds caused waves as high as 8 feet, impacting swimming conditions. But still, there was no shortage of smiles.

That same energy could be felt up and down Michigan Avenue, where foot traffic was impressive with everyone from locals to tourists taking advantage of the amazing weather.

"It's been phenomenal," said Rajan Khinda. "We were in here for a wedding, and you couldn't ask for better weather because it's just enjoyable. A little bit of cloud cover, it's sunny. Everything is just perfect."

The Chicago Jazz Festival is happening through Monday. A number of other events are also planned across the area, including parades and festivals, so the summer is not over yet.