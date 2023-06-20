Chicago's top cop weighs in on dozens of shootings over holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's top cop was trying to convey the message that he isn't losing hope, even after a violent holiday weekend in the city, during which 75 people were shot.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was at police headquarters where the interim CPD superintendent spoke. He was asked directly what his department plans to do about the violence.

Interim Supt. Fred Waller said this weekend wasn't on the city's radar like the Fourth of July or Memorial Day, when officials are prepared for a violent weekend. But that's exactly what the city saw with dozens of people shot.

"We have definitely given our condolences to the people who have passed from this gun violence," Waller said.

What was supposed to be a celebration this past weekend, turned into chaos throughout the city.

"We've never had a Juneteenth or Father's Day that we looked at the same as we look at Fourth of July or Memorial Day as far as the resources that we have to put out," he added.

Waller spoke about the dozens of shooting victims over the weekend. Police said there were 51 shooting incidents, 75 shooting victims, and 13 deaths. Waller went on to say that 186 guns were recovered over the weekend with 87 gun arrests.

"Just last night, the 8th District got over eight weapons from just a traffic stop and charged three or four people," Waller said.

CPD is working with Bright Star Turn Center's new location, the Urban Resilience Network Turn Center. The trauma center, located at the former Carter G. Woodson Elementary School, provides counseling for those who need emotional support.

"Here we will house Bright Star Community Outreach programs as well as up to 30 collaborative organizations who will be housed in this hub of hope," said Nicole Carter, executive director of special projects at Bright Star.

On Monday, CBS 2 asked Mayor Brandon Johnson at an event in Hyde Park about how he's responding to the weekend's violence and what he had to say to the families impacted.

"We all are part of those families," Johnson said. "I would respectfully ask you not to separate us from one another. Do you think because someone is grieving, that we're not grieving in this room?"

On Tuesday, Waller added, "We definitely have consideration for the people who are wounded this weekend, and we look out for those families too."

The Urban Resilience Network Center said they will house and employ more than 100 youth for the summer.