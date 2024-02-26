Watch CBS News
Help Wanted in Chicago: Internship helping to protect plovers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Want to get paid to work on the beach?

It's part of an offer to help Chicago's piping plover population thrive.

The Chicago Bird Alliance is offering $20 an hour for an intern to spend time at Montrose Beach.

Jobs include talking to people about the importance of protecting natural areas, piping plovers, and other wildlife.

The internship is from May through July, paying $6,000.

