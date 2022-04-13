Chicago Honor Flight taking 118 veterans to Washington D.C. Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Honor Flight Chicago is taking veterans on the 100th trip to and from Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, three World War II veterans, 11 Korean War veterans, and 104 Vietnam War veterans from Chicago and surrounding communities will be flown to Washington D.C. for the day, Free of charge, to visit the memorials.

CBS 2's Asal Rezai spoke with a veteran who is excited about the trip.

"it's nice to travel with the veterans, you know. It's always comfortable to be around fellow vets," said Gray Bonaguidi, Vietnam veteran.

The veterans will leave Wednesday morning from Midway Airport and return in the evening.

To date, more than 9,000 veterans have made this trip.

