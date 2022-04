Dozens of veterans join Honor Flight Chicago's 100th trip to D.C. war memorials It's a big day for some veterans from the Chicago area, who boarded the 100th Honor Flight Chicago trip to and from Washington, D.C. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War from Chicago and surrounding communities flew to the nation's capital Wednesday morning, free of charge, to visit the national memorials to the wars they fought.