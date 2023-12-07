Man shot and killed out of Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man outside the Ogilvie Transportation Center in the West Loop early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West Lake Street just before 1 a.m. They found a man, around 40 years old, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of North Clinton, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made.