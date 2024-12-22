Millions expected to hit Chicago roads, airports for holiday travel, experts say

Millions expected to partake in holiday travel, experts say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Millions of people are hitting the roads and taking to the skies in Chicago for holiday travel. More than 3.5 million passengers are expected to fly in and out of O'Hare and Midway airports through the new year.

Airlines are projecting that Monday will be the busiest travel day at O'Hare, with over 240,000 passengers expected. Over a 14-day travel period that started on Friday and goes through Jan. 2, aviation officials say over 3 million passengers will travel through O'Hare—a 7.8% increase compared to last year.

At Midway, the busiest day is expected to be Sunday, Dec. 29, when more than 50,000 people are expected to pass through the airport. Over 600,000 passengers will be welcomed in the two-week period, which they say is on par with 2023.

Roads will also be busy. According to AAA, Illinoisans are expected to set a new record with more than 5.5 million people traveling the roads, with nearly 90% of holiday travelers driving to their destinations.

Amy Johnson, who is heading to Jamaica with her family Sunday morning, said they gave themselves three hours before their flight just to be safe.

"Stressed, I just want to get there," Amy said jokingly.

The high number of travelers is being driven by economic growth and consumer spending as inflation levels off.

Travelers are advised to give themselves extra time to get through security as lines are expected to grow early in the morning