Chicago's Hidden Gems: Woman on a mission to give away donations to neighbors in need

Chicago's Hidden Gems: Shelly Williams' life mission is to give to those in need

CHICAGO (CBS) – Meet a Chicago woman whose mission in life is to give to neighbors in need.

And Shelly Williams says everyone can be her neighbor. She's there to help.

As CBS 2's Joe Donlon showed, she's one of Chicago's Hidden Gems.

It was just before 11 on a Wednesday morning, and people were lined up as far as the eye could see at 76th and Ashland in Auburn Gresham.

Donlon: "Shelly, if I were to ask what was going on here today, how would you answer that?"

Williams: "The Mississippi Delta Youth Organization is giving away household products, blankets, office chairs, toys, Christmas trees."

That's right, they were giving and giving and giving.

"I'm hoping that I have enough of something for everybody," she said.

It's what Williams does once a month at these events. She reached out to people, most of whom she didn't even know.

It's "first come, first serve. Get what you need," she said.

Williams told CBS 2 how it works.

She puts out word on social media and a company called Front Door links her with Walmart, which gives her donations of all sorts of household items.

"They give me returns," Williams said. "They give me things that are left on the shelf... and I give them away."

But how does she get them?

"I go pick them up myself," she said. "I load the van or I load the UHaul, whatever I have to rent that day, and they'll give me two, three pallets, sometimes four. I load it up, bring it over here, and give it away."

She gives them away to people like Becky, who got in line on the recent event at 6:30 a.m. and left with a Christmas tree.

"A blessing," Becky said. "A really good blessing. I'm a low-income woman, single parent, so I'm grateful to get the stuff I have. I have 11 children."

Back inside, it was busy and bittersweet.

Donlon: "I see what you mean. You need more.

Williams: "I do."

Donlon: "There's not enough in here."

Williams: "No, it's definitely not enough, so any help I can get would be a blessing."

Donlon: "How do you translate what you see out there to what you see in here?"

Williams: "I don't. I can't. It's just not enough. It's not enough. So many people are in need."

The Mississippi Delta Project began more than 20 years ago, with Deacon Sammy Sutton, Shelly's longtime friend.

"It originated in Mississippi, in the delta, where he's from," Williams said. "He would go back and forth. He's brought truckloads of bikes and things for the kids."

Shelly's been with the project for three years, helped by her husband, Mike, and the woman she calls her right hand, Ernestine Allen.

CBS 2 wanted to know why Shelly does it.

"It means the world to me to just be able to give," she said. "It means the world. God's desire for us is to help one another."

But in the midst of her joy.

"It also saddens me though to see so many people in need," she said. "I think we can do better as a people, helping one another."

CBS 2 also asked with all her giving, what Shelly needs.

"I need the Lord to guide me every day," she said.

Donlon: "You're not going to find that in this line. That's a different line."

Shelly laughed, "That is definitely a different line."

Shelly said even though she's in need sometimes, she can afford to buy.

"I'm not saying all these people can't," she said. "But whatever I have to offer to help them, then that's what I'm going to do. I love it, yeah. I love it. I do."

Shelly said the Mississippi Delta Organization also raises money for scholarships for kids.

She wants to help as many people in need as she can. To see how you can help, visit the Mississippi Delta Youth Organization's Facebook page.