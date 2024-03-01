Prosecutors detail what led to stabbing of 2 teen boys in Chicago Heights

Prosecutors detail what led to stabbing of two teen boys, one fatally, in Chicago Heights

Prosecutors detail what led to stabbing of two teen boys, one fatally, in Chicago Heights

Prosecutors detail what led to stabbing of two teen boys, one fatally, in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Prosecutors revealed a possible motive for a playground stabbing of two teenage brothers earlier this week in south suburban Chicago Heights.

One of the brothers, who was only 13 years old, died as a result of the stabbing. In court on Friday, attorneys revealed new details about what happened in Chicago Heights last Monday.

It started as a day at the park for two families. Oronde Hardy, 50, was at the park with his three kids, all under the age of 7, and his wife, who was seven months pregnant. Hardy has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the stabbings.

The family of David Sanchez, 13, who died after being stabbed, told CBS 2 they didn't want to speak about their loss.

Attorneys on Friday laid out the case against Hardy.

Prosecutors said Sanchez and his siblings came to the playground at 15th Street and Hanover until their 21-year-old sister, Angela Sanchez, called them over to a pavilion. She told investigators she felt like Hardy had been giving her brothers mean looks.

Prosecutors told the judge that Hardy followed the boys to the pavilion, where matters escalated. They alleged Hardy swore at Angela Sanchez and started a physical confrontation when he hit her.

They added that's when David Sanchez and his 15-year-old brother were both stabbed after Hardy pulled out a knife. Prosecutors said the violence continued until Angela Sanchez pulled out a box cutter and wounded Hardy in the back.

Ring cameras caught members from both families running away from the scene. Prosecutors said they used a photo from a witness to track Hardy to a motel in Monee where they found a folding pocket knife and other evidence in a bathtub.

Prosecutors outlined Hardy's criminal background, which included a current case for aggravated felony fleeing, and previous convictions for armed robbery, witness intimidation, manufacturing and delivery of LSD, and forgery.

In a brief and rare break from protocol, Hardy directly addressed the judge and said, "If they hadn't threatened my kids, I wouldn't have said anything."

Attorneys on both sides indicated Hardy may also claim self-defense.

The judge ruled Hardy will stay behind bars until a trial. He is due back in court on March 20.

The 15-year-old victim did survive the attack. The Sanchez family is planning a funeral for David on March 7.