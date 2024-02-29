Man charged with stabbing two boys, killing one, in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 50-year-old man was charged Wednesday with stabbing two teenage boys in south suburban Chicago Heights, killing one of them.

Oronde Hardy has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He was due to appear for a detention hearing Thursday at the Markham courthouse.

Oronde Hardy is charged with stabbing two boys in Chicago Heights, Illinois, on Feb. 26, 2024, killing one of them. Chicago Heights Police

Around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a disturbance call near 15th and Hanover streets. When officers arrived, they found two teenage boys with stab wounds, police said.

One of the victims, 13-year-old David Sanchez, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

David Sanchez, 13, died one day after he and another teenage boy were stabbed in Chicago Heights, Illinois, on Feb. 26, 2024. Legal Help Firm

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and was recovering from his injuries, police said.

Using license plate reader technology, police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle on Tuesday, and Hardy was taken into custody. Detectives determined Hardy stabbed the boys following a "verbal altercation."