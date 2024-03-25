Chicago to get drenched with heavy rains along with gusty winds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A robust storm system bringing gusty winds and rain is impacting the area Monday night and Tuesday.
Widespread soaking rain arrives Monday night with over an inch of rainfall likely, creating minor flooding concerns.
The main threat is strong to severe storms Tuesday morning through early afternoon, predominantly south and southeast of Chicago.
Although the severe weather threat is low, storms producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
Tonight: Rain and thunder. Low around 50.
Tomorrow: Showers and storms are likely, especially in the morning. High 57.
Wednesday: Clearing skies and breezy. High in the mid-40s.