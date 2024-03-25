Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago to get drenched with heavy rains along with gusty winds

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A robust storm system bringing gusty winds and rain is impacting the area Monday night and Tuesday.

11pm-tonight.png
CBS

Widespread soaking rain arrives Monday night with over an inch of rainfall likely, creating minor flooding concerns. 

4-panel-daypart-this-evening-4.png
CBS

The main threat is strong to severe storms Tuesday morning through early afternoon, predominantly south and southeast of Chicago. 

1230pm-tue.png
CBS

Although the severe weather threat is low, storms producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. 

rainfall-1.png
CBS

Tonight: Rain and thunder. Low around 50. 

Tomorrow: Showers and storms are likely, especially in the morning. High 57.  

Wednesday: Clearing skies and breezy. High in the mid-40s.

7-day-forecast-pm-13.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 3:34 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.