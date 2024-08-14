Local clergy members strengthen call for Chicago gun violence reduction office

Activists call on City of Chicago o do more to tackle gun violence

Activists call on City of Chicago o do more to tackle gun violence

Activists call on City of Chicago o do more to tackle gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At the federal and Illinois state levels, there are full-time jobs and departments dedicated to addressing and reducing gun violence—but there are no such things at the Chicago city level.

But a group of faith leaders has been working to change that, and gathered with that mission in mind at a meeting of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center Wednesday night.

The faith leaders said when Mayor Brandon Johnson was a candidate, he promised to establish and fund an office to address gun violence. But that has not happened more than a year into his term—and they are now calling on the mayor to get it done.

Sonjia Cooks volunteers with G.O.D., Giving Others Dreams—a Chicago nonprofit that helps families impacted by violence. She said last month, she provided life-saving aid to a teenager who was shot in front of her in South Chicago.

"My main concern was those babies," Cooks said. "I didn't want them to die."

Cooks joined a large group of faith leaders and violence interrupters who are pleading with the City of Chicago to create an office of gun violence reduction.

"The value of creating an office is that it doesn't come and go with one administration," said the Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Parish.

The clergy members who are calling for the gun violence reduction office were introduced to Mayor Rahm Emanuel, then Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and now Mayor Brandon Johnson—but funding has never been secured.

"We presented opportunities for them to engage in an office of gun violence reduction, and they did not have the political will to make a decision," said Stephen Thurston of the New Covenant Baptist Church, "and so we're calling on this administration, this mayor, and this City Council to build legacy."

At the special meeting of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke in favor of developing the new position.

"Everyone in this auditorium deserves to feel safe and to be safe," former Supt. Johnson said. "One of the ways we do that is ensuring that we get the proper data, from the city, that shows us where they are occurring."

Mayor Johnson's office released the following statement Wednesday night.

"Mayor Brandon Johnson believes that every Chicagoan has the right to feel safe in their own neighborhood. Our administration is open to exploring additional options to help continue decreasing violence in the city of Chicago. "The Mayor's Office of Community Safety has met with this group several times over the last year in an effort to partner and develop strategies to further prevent gun violence. We have already agreed to a future meeting to continue these conversations and collaboration for a safer Chicago."