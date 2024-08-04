Watch CBS News
Jogger in serious condition after hit-and-run in Greektown, Chicago police say

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is in serious condition after a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon in Greektown, and Chicago police are searching for the driver. 

Police say the victim, a 44-year-old woman, was jogging on the shoulder of the road and in the bike lane in the 0-100 block of South Halsted Street around 5:45 p.m. 

The vehicle that struck her did not stop and fled south on Halsted. 

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. 

No one is in custody and the Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

