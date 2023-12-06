Chicago shooting: man wounded during argument at Wrightwood gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning at a gas station in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Police said a 37-year-old man was at the Falcon Fuel station at the corner of 79th and Western shortly before 9 a.m., when someone got out of a car and approached him.

The two got into an argument, and the suspect fired shots at the man, who suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body, police said.

The victim took himself to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.