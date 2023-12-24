Chicago foundation hosts ninth annual Christmas giveaway for those in need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday joy was abounding this Christmas Eve at the ninth annual Christmas giveaway, hosted by the I Am A Gentleman Foundation.

Santa was there for the giveaway, and so was the Grinch – along with more than 100 families.

The event at the National Association of Letter Carriers, at 3850 S. Wabash Ave. in the Bronzeville neighborhood, featured festive treats, toys, and clothing. There was also a Christmas dinner from all the trimmings.

I Am A Gentleman and community leaders invited families facing extraordinary challenges this holiday season.

One volunteer told us why it is so important for her to support the cause.

"It's just a blessing to be, you know, here, and for this foundation to be giving back to a lot of people who actually may need it," said volunteer Nefertiti Ruffin, "and that's one thing I love about this city."

I Am A Gentleman highlighted one beneficiary from the event. Tearra Betts-Montgomery s is a grandmother raising 10 grandchildren – and told the foundation they all caught COVID-19 at the same time.

"Following my family being sick, we got hit by the tornado and flood disaster this past June. This destroyed most of our belongings. I am also unemployed at the present moment and disabled as well due to falling and breaking my left ankle. If you can please help me and my grandchildren have a special Christmas it would mean the world to me and to them," Betts-Montgomery was quoted in a news release. "Dear God, I hope this letter gets answered in your name, Amen."

I Am A Gentleman sponsors mentorship and personal development programs to get young men ready for successful careers and healthy lifestyles.