More than 1,000 flights delayed at Chicago airports Sunday due to severe storms

More than 1,000 flights delayed at Chicago airports Sunday due to severe storms

More than 1,000 flights delayed at Chicago airports Sunday due to severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two rounds of severe storms moved through the Chicago area Sunday, leading to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and even Tornado Warnings in some parts of the area.

Due to the severe weather, only 28 flights were canceled.

But as a result of the storms, more than 1,000 flights were delayed.

There were 28 flight cancellations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. No flights were canceled at Midway International Airport.

However, 1,024 flights were delayed at O'Hare. At Midway 162 flights were delayed in the last 24 hours.