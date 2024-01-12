Watch CBS News
Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport as over 600 flights canceled at Chicago airports amid major winter storm

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A ground stop has been issued at O'hare Airport through 7:15 a.m. as a major winter storm hits the Chicago area. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday. The major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the area, which will lead to hazardous travel and possible blizzard conditions.

As of 6:36 a.m. Friday, 517 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport, and 170 were canceled at Midway International Airport.  

Areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see 6 to 12 inches of snow and severe storm impacts. Areas south of the city can expect several inches of snow.     

First published on January 12, 2024 / 4:37 AM CST

