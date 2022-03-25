Watch CBS News

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning, intense winds, snow squalls in the evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dangerous wind gusts are expected as the first of two cold fronts crosses our area. 

We could also have snow squalls develop this evening. Some thunder is possible. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties until 5 p.m. A storm system could move bring wind gusts of 50 mph or even 70 mph.

cbsn-2022.png
CBS 2
mkay-current-surface-map.png
CBS 2
bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS 2

The second front passes overnight, opening the door for a cold weekend with wind chills both days in the 20s. We should be in the lower 50s.

ar-futurecast-graf.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: High winds & snow squalls. Low 29.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy & cold. High 38.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 39.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 25, 2022 / 3:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

