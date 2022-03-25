Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning, intense winds, snow squalls in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dangerous wind gusts are expected as the first of two cold fronts crosses our area.

We could also have snow squalls develop this evening. Some thunder is possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties until 5 p.m. A storm system could move bring wind gusts of 50 mph or even 70 mph.

The second front passes overnight, opening the door for a cold weekend with wind chills both days in the 20s. We should be in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: High winds & snow squalls. Low 29.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy & cold. High 38.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 39.

