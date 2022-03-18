Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind and rain showers throughout the day

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Windy, wet & raw today with rain increasing from the south. As low pressure near Missouri pulls moisture our way, we will continue to see flashes of lightning this afternoon. Poor visibility will accompany any heavy downpours embedded in the system. Pea size hail is possible with any stronger cells that develop.

wind-speed-adi.png
CBS 2
bar-graph-next-12-hours-8.png
CBS 2

Leftover showers for Saturday. Beautiful clearing for Sunday. Spring begins at 10:33 a.m. Sunday.

weekend-forecast-17.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: WINDY & WET. LOW 37.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS. HIGH 44.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 60.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-22.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 18, 2022 / 12:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.