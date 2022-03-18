Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind and rain showers throughout the day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Windy, wet & raw today with rain increasing from the south. As low pressure near Missouri pulls moisture our way, we will continue to see flashes of lightning this afternoon. Poor visibility will accompany any heavy downpours embedded in the system. Pea size hail is possible with any stronger cells that develop.

Leftover showers for Saturday. Beautiful clearing for Sunday. Spring begins at 10:33 a.m. Sunday.

TONIGHT: WINDY & WET. LOW 37.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS. HIGH 44.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 60.

