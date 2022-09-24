Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend showers, crisp fall week ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are in store for the Chicago area Saturday night and Sunday, and cooler air is on the way. A crisp fall week is ahead.
Showers are likely Saturday night. Low temperatures will reach 56 degrees.
Sunday will be breezy and cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. Expect a high temperature of 68 degrees.
Conditions will be dry and cool for most of the next week. Very fall-like weather is ahead.
