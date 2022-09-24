Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend showers, crisp fall week ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are in store for the Chicago area Saturday night and Sunday, and cooler air is on the way. A crisp fall week is ahead. 

Showers are likely Saturday night. Low temperatures will reach 56 degrees. 

skycast-tonight-9.png
daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-47.png

Sunday will be breezy and cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. Expect a high temperature of 68 degrees. 

Conditions will be dry and cool for most of the next week. Very fall-like weather is ahead. 

low-temperatures.png
7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-18.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 4:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.