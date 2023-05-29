Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm week ahead

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny week ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny week ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect mild evening ahead with temperatures in the 70s and upper 60s. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, partly cloudy tonight with lows near 60 degree and mid 50s in the suburbs.

An Air Quality Alert has been posted for Tuesday, as elevated amounts of ozone pollution is expected. The Air Quality is expected to be in the orange category, that's "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

Partly cloudy and warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A lake breeze will keep lakeside spots in the upper 70s, but a few spots south of I-80 will approach 90 degrees.

Mid 80s continue for Wednesday with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

A slight chance for rain is possible for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid. Highs remain in the mid 80s this weekend.

 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 86°

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance for a shower or storms. High 85°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 5:39 PM

