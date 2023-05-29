Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm week ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect mild evening ahead with temperatures in the 70s and upper 60s.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, partly cloudy tonight with lows near 60 degree and mid 50s in the suburbs.

CBS

An Air Quality Alert has been posted for Tuesday, as elevated amounts of ozone pollution is expected. The Air Quality is expected to be in the orange category, that's "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

CBS

Partly cloudy and warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A lake breeze will keep lakeside spots in the upper 70s, but a few spots south of I-80 will approach 90 degrees.

CBS

Mid 80s continue for Wednesday with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

CBS

A slight chance for rain is possible for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid. Highs remain in the mid 80s this weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 86°

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance for a shower or storms. High 85°

CBS