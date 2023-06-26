Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality worst in country due to wildfire smoke

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northerly wind has pushed in another round of Canadian Wildfire Smoke into the area.

The air quality as of 4 p.m. Monday has dropped to the red, or unhealthy, category. The air quality in the Chicago area ranked the worst in the country late Monday.

Areas to the north from Milwaukee to Green Bay are also affected.

current-aqi-adi-1.png
CBS 2

 According to airnow.gov:

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
  • Keep outdoor activities short.
  • Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

  • Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don't breathe as hard.
  • Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
  • Be active outdoors when air quality is better.
10am-tue-smoke.png
CBS 2

Smoky skies and poor air quality is expected to last through Tuesday. Models suggest this latest round of smoke could be significantly thicker than what we dealt with earlier this month.

11pm-smoke.png
CBS 2

Some improvement is expected by Wednesday morning.

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

