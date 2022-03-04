Chicago first alert weather: Temps warming up heading into the weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Big Warm Up Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight with a breezy southeast wind.

A strong south wind will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. A high of 66° in Chicago would be the warmest temperature since December 16th and more than 20 degrees above average.

An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are likely by the mid to late evening. Rainfall amounts will be under a third of an inch for most locations. Rain chances decrease by sunrise Sunday. Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

A mix of clouds and sun. High 44°

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 38°

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Showers and storms are likely in the evening. High 66°

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. High 50°

Monday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, then falling temperatures and snow showers in the afternoon.