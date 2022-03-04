Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago first alert weather: Temps warming up heading into the weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Big Warm Up Over The Weekend 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight with a breezy southeast wind.

tonight.png

A strong south wind will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. A high of 66° in Chicago would be the warmest temperature since December 16th and more than 20 degrees above average. 

sat-highs.png
sat-evening-showers.png

An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are likely by the mid to late evening. Rainfall amounts will be under a third of an inch for most locations. Rain chances decrease by sunrise Sunday. Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. 

weekend-forecast-15.png
rainfall-amounts.png

FRIDAY: 

A mix of clouds and sun. High 44°

TONIGHT:

 Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 38°

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Showers and storms are likely in the evening. High 66°

SUNDAY: 

Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. High 50°

7day.png

Monday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, then falling temperatures and snow showers in the afternoon. 

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 4, 2022 / 10:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.