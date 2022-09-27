Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 50s

Watch CBS News
By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A chilly day is ahead. 

Tuesday's temperatures will be on the cool side with highs of only 58 degrees. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front advances through the area. 

Temperatures are expected to drop to the 40s by the evening. Lake effect showers and thunderstrorms could move into Northewest Indiana by the evening and into Wednesday morning. 

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. 

A slight warmup is expected throughout the week. By the weekend, temperatures climb to the low 70s. 

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 5:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

