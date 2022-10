Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 60s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunny skies are ahead.

Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

Temperatures climb to the low 70s on Tuesday with more sunshine.

A cold front brings a 30% rain chance Thursday, followed by temperatures on Friday that may only reach the low to middle 50s.